Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 702 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 702 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

ADBE traded down $9.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.82 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

