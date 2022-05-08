Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 19,309,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

