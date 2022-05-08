Weil Company Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.92. 299,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,146. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.74 and a 200-day moving average of $492.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

