Weil Company Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

VRSK traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.