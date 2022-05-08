Weil Company Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

