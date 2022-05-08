Weil Company Inc. Invests $253,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,425,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,435,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

