Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.05. 18,568,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,862,638. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

