Weil Company Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

UI traded down $43.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.79. 222,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,034. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

