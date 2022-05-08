Weil Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 511,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after buying an additional 401,677 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 17,771,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,396,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

