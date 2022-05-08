Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,608,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,546,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,239,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.