Weil Company Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $127,810,000 after acquiring an additional 610,570 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

