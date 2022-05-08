Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 892,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,363. The company has a market cap of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.