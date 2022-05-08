WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.63 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $30.63 million and approximately $891,708.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00010934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,091,421.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00289155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00192662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00555586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,128.51 or 1.94394120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

