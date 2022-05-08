WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.51 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $318.16 million and $3.51 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

