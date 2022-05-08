WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report $173.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $174.80 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,955,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,633,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,215. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.