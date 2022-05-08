WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Tops $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002596 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

