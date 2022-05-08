WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 22,314 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms accounts for about 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Sanderson Farms worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.50. 249,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

