WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 269 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO traded up $26.91 on Friday, hitting $2,000.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,231. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,027.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,967.42. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.