WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 87,611 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,972. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

