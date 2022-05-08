WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 187,235 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,818. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

