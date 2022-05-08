WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $6.57. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

