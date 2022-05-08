WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.65 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,614. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.77 and a 200-day moving average of $318.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.