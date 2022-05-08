WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $8.37 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Nucor makes up 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.