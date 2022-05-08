WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.60. 2,051,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,691. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

