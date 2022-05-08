WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 25th

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

WisdomTree Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $812.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.59.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

