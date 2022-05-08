WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.64.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $9,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

