Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 365.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $24,918,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,392,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 410,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $19,346,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.