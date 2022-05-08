Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in APi Group by 588.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 3,755,844 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $38,055,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of APi Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

