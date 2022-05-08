Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Marlin Technology worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 118,925 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.85 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

