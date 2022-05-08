Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of KL Acquisition worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 630,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 464,007 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAQ opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

