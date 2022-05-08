Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Chavant Capital Acquisition worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the advanced manufacturing and advanced materials technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

