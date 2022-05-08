Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 1,474.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in American National Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.10. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.38 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

