Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) by 8,235.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,729 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of Nocturne Acquisition worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $281,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBTC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

