Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,784,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.