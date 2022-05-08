Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $34,435.12 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $34,435.12 or 1.00020910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and $341.56 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 283,905 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

