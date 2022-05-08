Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Tops $9.56 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and $357.29 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $33,678.24 or 0.99851166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 283,905 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

