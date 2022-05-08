Xend Finance Hits One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,981,237.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00184942 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00544572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038956 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,071.43 or 1.97745312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.