XGOX (XGOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a market cap of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,223.24 or 1.00132712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020230 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001376 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling XGOX

