XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. XPEL has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,000 shares of company stock worth $12,409,270 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 194.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 111.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in XPEL by 113.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in XPEL by 99.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.