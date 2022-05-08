XPO Logistics (XPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. XPO Logistics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE XPO opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

