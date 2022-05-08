Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YELL. TheStreet cut Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.09. Yellow has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yellow will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 691,693 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 534,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 1,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 321,323 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth about $4,018,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

