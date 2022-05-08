Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.17 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.25 million and $87,721.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,649,558.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00191783 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.00557636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039097 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,612.80 or 1.91974456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

