Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report sales of $49.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $58.42 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $26.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $164.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.60 million to $175.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.44 million, with estimates ranging from $140.87 million to $151.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

ASC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 598,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at $394,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

