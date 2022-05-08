Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will report $625.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $777.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $440.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CPE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,327. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

