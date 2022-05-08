Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $398.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.60 million. Nutanix reported sales of $344.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NTNX stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 1,043,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

