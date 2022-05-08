Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Amgen reported earnings of $4.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.91 to $17.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.96 to $20.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.50. 4,682,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.35. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

