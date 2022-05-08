Zacks: Analysts Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Canada Goose reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.