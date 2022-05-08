Zacks: Analysts Expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.75 Million

Brokerages expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to post sales of $668.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.20 million and the highest is $675.40 million. F5 posted sales of $651.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,810. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 750,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,562. F5 has a 52-week low of $166.02 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

