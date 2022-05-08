Zacks: Analysts Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,261,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501,196. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

