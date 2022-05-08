Zacks: Analysts Expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

SURF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SURF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 559,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

